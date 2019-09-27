Meghalaya BJP to field Joshua Warjri in by-poll to Shella LAC

SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field social worker, Joshua Warjri as the party candidate in the forthcoming by-election to Shella Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21 next.

Announcing this decision here on Friday, BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai said that the party should now immediately expand its wings and make people aware of the party and its objectives as well as various initiatives which the BJP-led NDA Government in the Centre has taken for the benefit of the people.

When asked about the appeal of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to its partners of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) not to field their candidates in the by-poll, he pointed out that even People’s Democratic Front (PDF) which is also a part of the MDA, has declared its candidate for the by-election.

“The central leadership of the BJP feels that we should maintain our presence,” Shullai said while adding that they are contesting the election to win and not to favour any other political party

He also hoped that any of the constituents from the MDA would win the elections and further strengthen the coalition

BJP State president, Shibun Lyngdoh said that BJP was the only party which thinks for every region of the country unlike the other parties which think of dividing and ruling the country.

According to Lyngdoh, the BJP has a strong vote bank in Shella constituency and the party got more than 4700 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections in the assembly segment even as he added that the party in its recent drive had enrolled more than 5000 members.

Meanwhile, Joshua Warjri expressed confidence that he could win the election and assured the party leaders that he would work hard for a win the election.

The by-poll to Shella constituency has been necessitated following the demise of veteran leader and MLA, Dr Donkupar Roy in July this year.