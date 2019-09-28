Depp’s star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame defaced

Amid his ongoing row with former wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced.

Depp’s star, which was unveiled in 1999, had three words scribbled on it using a black marker, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Someone has written ‘phoney’ just above his name, along with the curse words in-between his name and the gold film emblem. It appears that star was defaced sometime on Thursday.

It’s not the first time the Walk Of Fame has been vandalised, with members of the public frequently scrawling on US President Donald Trump’s star, and Mariah Carey’s star being graffitied back in 2017. (IANS)