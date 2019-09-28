Harijan Colony impasse

SHILLONG: Residents of Harijan Colony have once again failed to submit their details to the Shillong Municipal Board as part of the inventorisation process.

Informing this after a meeting of the High Level Committee here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that none had turned up.

Refusing to speak on the decision the Committee took on Friday, Tynsong asserted that the sittings of the HLC would continue.

Reiterating that the government has taken up the issue on a priority basis, he added it is preparing the affidavit in response to the special leave petition filed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee in the Supreme Court against the judgment of the High Court.

“We will finalise the affidavit in 10-12 days after which it will be filed,” Tynsong said.

Meanwhile, the government is also all set to shift the temporary office of the Shillong Municipal Office from the staff quarters from where it is functioning to the GAD quarters.

“We are awaiting the allotment letter from GAD after which the Board will renovate the building and the shifting of the office will take place,” Tynsong said.

The HLC earlier on two occasions had issued notices to the settlers to submit documents but they did not turn up before the Board.

The HLC was constituted by the state government after trouble broke out at Harijan Colony last year following which the demand for its relocation grew louder in the state.

The HLC is mandated with the responsibility of examining all relevant records and documents relating to the residents of the area and recommend ways and means for relocation of the residents.