MDA allies turn foes for Shella bypoll

SHILLONG: A majority of the political parties supporting the MDA have turned down the request of the United Democratic Party (UDP) of not fielding their candidates in the upcoming Shella bypoll.

Only National People’s Party (NPP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) have not fielded their candidates for the polls while the BJP and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) have simply turned down the appeal by deciding to join the fray.

The BJP is fielding Joshua Warjri for the bypoll scheduled on October 21 while the PDF is fielding Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett as its candidate.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong feels that there is nothing wrong for the partners to field their candidate as every political party has its own ideology and principle.

“All I can say is MDA is intact and there is no problem and no threat to the government and we will complete our full term,” Tynsong said while adding that the NPP cannot stop the partners from fielding their candidates in the Shella.

The UDP had, earlier, made an appeal to its MDA coalition partners not to field any candidate for the Shella bypoll which was necessitated after the demise of Late Donkupar Roy.

However, the appeal seems to have found few takers in the coalition.

So far UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem and Independent candidate Komen Laitmon have filed their nominations.

The battle is set to be a multi-cornered one as Congress is also fielding Batyngshain Laitmon Ryngnga for the bypoll.

When contacted, UDP senior leader Bindo M Lanong said that the party cannot impose its request on other partners of the government.

He, however, said that it would be good if all the partners stand as one in this situation but since they have decided to field their candidate, the UDP would have a friendly fight without attacking anybody and causing harm to the partners.

He also said that though PDF and BJP have decided to field their candidates, the major partners of the alliance including the NPP and the Regional Democratic Alliance are one which is a good sign for the MDA.

BJP joins Shella poll fray

The BJP has decided to field social worker Joshua Warjri as the party candidate for the upcoming Shella bypoll on October 21.

Announcing the decision here on Friday, BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai said that the party should now immediately expand its wings and make people aware about its objectives and the initiatives which the NDA government at the Centre has taken for the benefit of the people.

Asked about the UDP’s appeal to the coalition partners of the MDA, which includes the BJP, to not field candidates, he said that even the People’s Democratic Front has decided to contest.

He also recalled that the NPP did not contest the last Lok Sabha election for the Shillong seat and it was the Congress which eventually won.

“The BJP at the Centre feels that we should maintain our presence,” Shullai said while adding that they are contesting the election to win and not to favour any other political party.

He also hoped that any MDA partner winning the election would further strengthen the coalition.

BJP State president Shibun Lyngdoh said the party has a strong base in Shella assembly segment and had got more than 4700 votes in the last Lok Sabha election for the Shillong seat adding that the party in its recent drive enrolled more than 5000 members in the constituency.

On his part, Joshua Warjri expressed confidence that he can win the election and assured the party leaders that he would work hard.