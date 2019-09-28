M’laya thump Manipur 1-0

SHILLONG: Meghalaya qualified for the final round of the Santosh Trophy after topping Group B by defeating Manipur 1-0 in Agartala on Friday.

Phrangki Buam scored the lone goal for Meghalaya.

Railways did not turn up for the tournament, so Meghalaya’s first match took place on Wednesday against Nagaland, which ended 6-1 in Meghalaya’s favour. Manipur, meanwhile, had drawn 0-0 with Nagaland on Monday.

The Meghalaya team will return home and the final round will begin at a date to be announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).