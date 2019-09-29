Concern mounts over exclusion of other tribes

SHILLONG: Former ANVC-B chief Bernard Marak has expressed concern over the exclusion of unrepresented tribes from the Sixth Schedule.

In a statement issued to the press on Saturday, Marak said he is concerned about the Garos and other minority STs living in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“Garos will lose a privilege to be nominated to the KHADC and JHADC. We are surprised why Garo pressure groups who were present in the meeting to discuss the Sixth Schedule amendment did not voice their concerns. We want to know whether Garos in Khasi and Jaintia Hills are not unrepresented tribes and we don’t mind a Khasi or a Jaintia being nominated to GHADC”, he said.

According to Marak, though Garos are considered STs in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, they are deprived from participating in the council elections and in some areas their names are deleted from the electoral roll. “It will defeat the objective of maintaining equal status of the STs. We will pursue our demand at the Central level now”, he said.

Happy over village councils

He, however, appreciated Home Minister James K Sangma for his stand on the inclusion of village councils in GHADC.

He said the MDCs of GHADC, Dipul Marak, Augustine R Marak and others had also raised the issue.

“Village Council was the demand which the ANVC-B had submitted through a memorandum to the Centre before the peace pact was signed. ANVC-B agreed to be part of the agreement and settlement because village councils were assured to be included in the final draft which was particularly meant for the administration of the Garos”, Marak said.

According to Marak, the Nokmas of Garo Hills are not elected therefore village councils were mandatory in the GHADC right from the beginning of the District Council.

In view of the inclusion of village council, Marak said the proposed indefinite non cooperation in Garo Hills has been revoked.