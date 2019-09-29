Huge consignment of drugs seized at Khliehriat, 6 held

SHILLONG: A joint team of ANTF East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station, Ladrymbai Outpost and Umkiang Patrol Post recovered a huge consignment of narcotic items including more than one lakh Yaba tablets, 18 kilograms ganja and 30.63 grammes of heroin on Saturday.

The exercise which started at 8 pm on September 27 concluded at around 2 pm on Saturday.

East Jaintia Hills SP Vivekananda Singh informed that at about 5.15 am on Saturday, a fuel tanker travelling from Imphal to Guwahati was intercepted at Khliehriat police station and thorough checking was conducted.

During checking, one yellow plastic gunny bag containing 1,02,000 Yaba/World is Yours tablets weighing approximately 11 kilograms with street value worth more than Rs 2 crore was recovered.

In this connection, a case has been registered and investigation is going on. The driver and handyman of the tanker have been arrested but their names and particulars were not disclosed in the interest of investigation.

On the same night at around 12.25 am a night super bus (AS01 E 2956) travelling from Silchar to Guwahati was intercepted at Khliehriat police station and a thorough checking was conducted.

During checking, three soap boxes containing approximately 30.63 grammes heroin were recovered from a bag belonging to one person. In this connection, a case has been registered and investigation is going on. The person has been arrested but his name and particulars were not disclosed.

A second night bus (AS24 C 9998) travelling from Silchar to Guwahati was intercepted at around 2.15 am and thorough checking resulted in seizure of three soap boxes containing approximately 18 kg of ganja from the bags. In this connection, a case has been registered and investigation is on. All the three persons have been arrested but their names and particulars were not disclosed.