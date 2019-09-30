B’wood earns Rs 700 cr in a month with 5 hits

Mission Mangal, Batla House, Saaho, Chhichhore and Dream Girl have helped Bollywood to mint Rs 700 crore just within a month.

Since Independence Day on August 15, there have been five films released over four Fridays that turned out to be successes.

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, which saw women power in the form of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and John Abraham’s Batla House were released on the Independence Day.

Saaho, which brought back the Bahubali star Prabhas on the big screen, hit the theatres in the end of August.

Chhichhore was to clash with Saaho at the box office on August 30, but it was averted.

Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, opened well at the multiplexes, managing a domestic business of Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day on September 6.

Dream Girl arrived a week later. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer soon entered the Rs 100-crore club.

The collection of Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal went past the Rs 200-crore mark, Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House stopped just a few lakh short of the Rs 100-crore mark.

Saaho may have flopped down south but in the Hindi version, it has accumulated around Rs 50 crore. Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore is aiming for the Rs 150-crore club, reports moneycontrol.com.

But The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Prassthanam failed to impress the audience when they released on September 20.

They did not have combined lifetime collections of even Rs 20 crore between them. (IANS)