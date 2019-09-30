Citizens welcome new MV Act

SHILLONG: People from varied backgrounds in Shillong have welcomed the enforcement of the new Motor Vehicles Act which is much more stringent and imposes huge fines on defaulters.

Retired bureaucrat Toki Blah said that the rules make a lot of sense in Shillong and Meghalaya as a whole where there are narrow roads and total absence of traffic and common sense.

“We don’t have any road sense in Meghalaya and people do whatever they like, so we need some stringent rules and for Meghalaya, this amended Act is welcome, “ Blah said.

Echoing similar views, former Home Minister RG Lyngdoh said that considering the amount of fatalities and indiscipline among the drivers, the situation definitely requires some stringent laws to control it.

He said that the penalty amount was too small earlier for anybody to default and pay and continue the trend but the stringent law will keep everybody in check.

SP (City) Bikram D Marak said that it is just a couple of days since the new law came into force and people are cooperating with the new rates of fines which are being imposed on them.

CSWO president and social activist, Agnes Kharshiing too said that stringent laws are required to make the roads more safe and secure for people but at the same time, the Government should ensure that people are given good roads to drive as road taxes are levied on them.

Political advisor to the Chief Minister and UDP leader, Allantry Dkhar also echoed same views and said that all acts passed by the Government are meant for the good of the public but the key lies in enforcing these acts as many times, authorities falls short of enforcing them.

He also said that the new MV Act will bring more traffic discipline among the people besides deterring people to drink and drive especially at night time which has cost many lives.