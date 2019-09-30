Dwayne, Diesel for Fast and Furious reunion?

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has hinted at a possible reunion with the Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, after the two actors spent the last couple of years in a reported feud.

Johnson on Saturday took to Instagram to thank Diesel and his wife for congratulating him on his recent wedding and supporting Hobbs & Shaw. He also thanked the fans, cast and crew for the film.

Johnson said in the video: “As you know, and what a wild ride this is, and what a wild ride this has been, ten years ago when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite, and as you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could.”

He added: “If I could do that, then I have done my job. And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support. And of course all roads lead to one thing… I will be seeing you soon, Toretto (Vin Diesel).” (IANS)