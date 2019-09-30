Fracture has got nothing to do with Bumrah’s action: Nehra

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra, who knows a thing or two about injury management, on Sunday insisted that India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s stress fracture has got nothing to do with his unorthodox action.

Bumrah was recently ruled out of both South Africa and Bangladesh series owing to a stress fracture on his lower back, with a recovery time period of two months due to early detection. Former India left arm speedster Nehra is confident that Bumrah will be as lethal post his comeback as he was prior to injury. “Stress fracture is unrelated to action and we must get our concepts clear.

He doesn’t need to change his action and if he tries to do that, it won’t be great. Let me assure you when he comes back, he can bowl with same action, intensity and pace,” Nehra told PTI during an interaction.

“His action is not that unconventional as it is made out to be. The alignment of his body at the time of delivery is perfect. “The only aspect that is not copy book is his left hand (works like a pivot), which doesn’t go up. Even then, his action is 10 times better than Malinga. Malinga’s knees, back leg bends giving a look of a javelin thrower,” said Nehra. (PTI)