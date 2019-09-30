Govt assures action on coal movement

SHILLONG: The state government is verifying the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Committee’s claim that illegal transportation of coal is still going on in the state while assuring strict action if found true.

Home Minister James Sangma told media persons, “We are examining the matter. If it is found to be true, we will take strictest of actions.”

The NGT Committee headed by former judge of Gauhati High Court, Justice BP Katakey, had earlier said illegal transportation of coal is continuing in the state despite there being no permission from any court of law since January 1, 2019.

The Committee, however, had said that illegal extraction of coal has come down by 80 per cent. It may be mentioned that the committee has received a representation from an individual alleging that illegal coal mining is still taking place in West Khasi Hills while the Ri Bhoi SP in his report also admitted that 49 cases of illegal transportation of coal was registered since January 1 this year.