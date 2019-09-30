MV Act enforcement faces traffic personnel crunch

SHILLONG: Manpower crunch in the traffic branch is likely to derail efficient enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles Act with its stringent penal provisions in the state.

The new rules came into force in the state from September 23.

The East Khasi Hills district traffic branch is functioning with the strength of personnel appointed in 2012. The strength of the traffic branch, including a DSP, is 290 for the entire district while the required number has since doubled.

A senior police official said that in the district, the personnel comprises a DSP, seven Inspectors, 27 Sub Inspectors , 40 Head Constables, 199 Constables and 16 Driver-Constables.

The district has also deployed 101 home guard volunteers to maintain smooth traffic flow.

With the limited manpower, the police personnel on the outskirts will have to man the traffic without the traffic branch.

“On the outskirts too, there is less manpower as Meghalaya does not have separate traffic branches”, the official said.

Adding to the shortage is retirement, transfer and promotion of traffic personnel.

Besides, some personnel are removed from the branch due to ill health.

The duty period is seven hours per day and one team of mobile patrol party is also deployed at night.