Elders honoured on International Day at Williamnagar

TURA: Along with the rest of the world, Garo Hills also gave their due honours to the elderly citizens by organizing several programmes to mark the ‘International Day of Older People’ on Tuesday.

Under the theme “Journey to Age Equality” an elaborate celebration was marked by the district administration of East Garo Hills at the DRDA Hall in Williamnagar.

Honouring the elders, deputy commissioner Swapnil Tembe urged the concerned government departments to provide better health care facilities and opportunities to the older persons and stressed on the need to get them registered with the Meghala Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). He also spoke on the need to create awareness about the Maintenance Act, 2007.

District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Novareen Umdor, said that this day is being celebrated every year to thank and acknowledge the elders for what they have done for their children.

Speaking on behalf of the elderly citizens, Mrs Bailen R Sangma of Bolkinggre village spoke about the values of life and here own experiences as an elder.

To mark the special event, one of the oldest citizens from the region, Jenilla R Sangma, who has touched a 110 years of age was felicitated by the deputy commissioner during the programme.

The District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr. Janulla K Marak, in her speech stressed on the need to pay attention to medical needs of the older persons and urged the gathering to avail opportunities being provided to the older person by the Health and Medical department.

The Protection Officer of the District Child Protection Unit, Mamuni K Marak, spoke about the rights of the older persons.

Bansara Nengnong, District Program Officer, ICDS Cell, proposed the vote of thanks.