GSU raises influx issue to DC

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from Phulbari has urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to take necessary steps to control influx of outsiders from Assam into plain belt regions of the district.

In its memorandum submitted to the DC on Tuesday, the union has informed that influx from Assam is taking place into areas like Rajabala, Old Bhaitbari, New Bhaitbari, Rajpur, Belbari, Gomaijhora, Nagarband and Giningmill under Phulbari and Chibinang, all of which come under the Dadenggre Civil Sub-division.

The union has pointed out that the influx problem is not only affecting the tribal community given that people belonging to the minority community are also raising concerns. The students’ union urged the deputy commissioner to take immediate measures so that the problem can be solved at the earliest.