UDP claims edge in Shella

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) claimed that the party has an edge over others in the upcoming October 21 Shella bypoll.

Party’s vice-president Allantry Franklin Dkhar on Monday said the UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh will kick off the party’s campaign by holding the first public meeting in Sohra on Tuesday after the scrutiny of papers.With four more candidates filing their nominations on Monday, the total number of candidates has gone up to six. The UDP was the first to file its nomination papers followed by an independent candidate and the BJP, PDF, Congress and yet another independent candidate filed papers on the last day.(Asked how does the UDP see the Shella bypoll forming up for the party with two of its coalition partners beside the Congress and the independent candidates jumping into the fray, Dkhar said, “Elections are elections of course we always have an edge as we have held the seat for seven terms and we are working hard with a hope that with the kind of strength we possess, now we will secure the seat once again”.

The Shella bypoll was necessitated after the sudden demise of UDP leader and Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy.