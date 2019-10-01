With change slogan, four more file papers for Shella

Scrutiny of nominations today

SHILLONG: Four candidates filed their papers on Monday, the last day of the nominations, at the office of the Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

Last week, UDP candidate Balajiedkupar Synrem and Independent Komen Laitmon had filed their nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will he held on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the first person to file the nomination for the day, Independent candidate Grace Mary Kharpuri exuded confidence and said Shella needs change in terms of road connectivity, health sector and education.

She observed that it is a blessing in disguise for her after being denied a ticket by the Congress party as she asserted that some of the party supporters have defected to her side.

She said the United Democratic Party, Congress and People’s Democratic Front party functionaries have extended their support to her.

Kharpuri is confident of winning around 4000 votes from her bastion (Nongshken council constituency). She was accompanied by her husband, Donkupar Massar, and supporters.

As for the demand for Sohra district, she said the state government should work hard to ensure that the demand is met.

Batyngshain Ryngnga

The Congress candidate was accompanied by party MDCs and working president James Lyngdoh.

Ryngnga said he will complete the unfinished work of the former MLA late Donkupar Roy.

He asserted that there has been lack of development in Shella constituency although late Roy had done what he could.

Ryngnga said he will focus on road development and improve the export of limestone.

As for the byelection, he said, “We are firm to win.”

Commenting on the demand for Sohra district, he expressed hope that the government will look into it.

Joshua Warjri

The BJP candidate was confident and raised his hands to say that he is 100 per cent sure to win the bypoll.

He expressed gratitude to BJP leader Jrop Nongkhlaw who has worked hard to establish the party in Shella.

Warjri said that he will meet people of the constituency frequently to discuss the grievances.

Mosjo Rock F. Wanswett

Wanswett is the younger brother of Leston Wanswett who secured the second place in the 2018 Assembly elections.

He banked on his brother’s near success and said that he has plans to uplift the constituency including improving the road connectivity and added that roads such as in Mawsmai, Mawmluh, Shella, Mawshamok and Mawlong need uplift. Asked about the demand for Sohra district, he asserted that the constituency should be thoroughly developed first besides bringing in necessary infrastructure and then only the demand will be legitimate.