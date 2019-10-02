JAC shuts 17 coke factories in Shallang

NONGSTOIN: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising KSU, FKJGP, WKSU, HANM, HNYF, HYC, WYF and UHM as well as the Synjuk of all the Headmen in Umdang area shut down 17 coke factories in the Shallang area on Tuesday after expiry of a deadline issued by the NGOs and the locals of the area.

The 15-day deadline was issued in a public meeting held on September 11.

Evening Nongsiang, Chairman of the Synjuk of Headmen of Umdang area, said that the coke factories in Shallang area have been shut down for their failure to comply with the norms of Meghalaya Pollution Control Board and the Environment Assessment, adding that they had not fulfilled the demand of the people asking them to set up the factories 10-20 km away from residential areas.

He asserted that the factories have a negative impact on the lives of the locals and that an increase in their number will only harm the residents more.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Ulysis Ryntong, a youth, said that the shutdown will continue until the government takes action against the owners of the factories.

Ryntong informed that the factories have not complied with the rules and conditions laid down by the office of the Meghalaya State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (M.o.E.F&C.C) and Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board.

“No clearances have been given by the authorities and they are found guilty of breaking the law according to Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981,” he said.

Ryntong further said that four factories were set up without NOC from the M.o.E.F&C.C and the state pollution board and had not paid heed to the suggestions made by the locals.

He stressed on establishing factories at least 10-20 km away from residential plots as it will help prevent pollution of air and contamination of drinking water sources.

Two factories were closed at Swanggre, one at San Kilo, eleven factories at Nonglampar, one factory each at Nongrongdu, Nongdakong and Riangiong.