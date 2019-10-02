Manoj Bajpayee seek help for flood victims

As incessant monsoon floods wreak havoc across parts of India, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, several celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, who hail from Bihar, have appealed to people to help the victims.

Manoj on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: “Dear friends, Bihar needs you. Please help, share and spread the word. Bihar CM Relief Fund: cmrf.bih.nic.in/users/home.aspx …. Help through Paytm: m.p-y.tm/Bihar.”

“Hello everyone. We need your help to support those impacted by flooding in so many ways. Please contribute,” Pankaj tweeted. (IANS)