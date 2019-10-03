Education scam: Govt panel examines CBI report on 8 centres

SHILLONG: The high level committee dealing with the education scam case has held a few meetings to decide on the future course of action.

An official source said that meeting was also held with the CBI officials to get further clarity on the nature of irregularities in ten centres where recruitment for primary school teachers was conducted.

Out of the ten centres, the committee has been able to examine only eight centres since the original score sheets of the remaining two are missing.

Earlier, the CBI had examined other centres and segregated tainted and untainted teachers.

In the earlier order, the High Court of Meghalaya, after giving direction to have a new committee to be headed by additional Chief Secretary in-charge political department, had replaced Chief Secretary PS Thangkhiew in the committee.

The CBI had probed ten centres in addition to the Shillong Sadar, Jowai, Amlarem, Tura and Dadenggre centres and segregated the tainted and untainted candidates.

After the submission of the CBI report, the court wanted the three-member high level committee to examine the report and make final recommendation to the state government.

If large scale manipulations or interference of public representative or any other persons are found, the committee may recommend scrapping of the entire selection process of the ten centres, according to the court.

However, if there are no illegalities and manipulations or if the extent of irregularities in any particular centre is not of higher magnitude and no case of interference by any public representative or any other person is found, the selection process of such centre can be approved by the committee subject to appropriate orders relating to the tainted or blameworthy candidate, if any, and the state government will act accordingly.