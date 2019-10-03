Groups, localities come together in TMB’s clean Tura initiative

TURA: As part of observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a massive cleaning drive cum plastic waste segregation and collection was organized by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) in collaboration with the District Administration and the A’chik Baptist Dal’gipa Krima (ABDK) on October 2.

During the cleaning drive, locality development committees under Tura Municipal Board, religious groups, clubs, associations, teachers and students of various schools and colleges, NSS and NCC of Tura Government College and Tura Don Bosco College, Self Help Groups registered under Day NULM and Officers of various line departments took part and cleaned up Tura Town and collected plastic wastes.

The collected plastic wastes were later weighed and the localities with the highest number of plastics collected were presented certificates and cash prizes as part of appreciation and encouragement. The first prize was awarded to Walbakgre Morning Glory School, second prize to Burny Hills Baptist Church and third prize to Lower Balsanang Development Committee. Altogether, 696.30 kilos of plastic wastes are collected during the drive.