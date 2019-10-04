BJP ready to take NGOs to Delhi to oppose CAB: Shullai

SHILLONG: Amidst the strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the state and the region, BJP leader and South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Friday said that the party’s doors were open to the NGOs opposing CAB and if needed, the party would even lead them to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Minister to discuss the issue.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Sanbor Shullai said, “ If they (NGOs) are willing, we will lead their delegation to Delhi to meet and speak face to face with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the Prime Minister,” said Shullai.

Reiterating his stand towards the bill, Shullai recalled that he had submitted a memorandum earlier to the central leadership opposing the bill and s aid that he had time and again sent reminders to the PM about the Opposition to the Bill.

” The central government may implement CAB in any part of the country and it is not our lookout, but as far as the North East and Meghalaya is concerned, the principal bill should be amended and liberty should be given to the state government and the district councils in the region whether to implement CAB or not,” he added.

Informing that BJP state unit is slated to have a meeting with the central leadership in New Delhi soon, Shullai said, ” All the state issues will be taken up for discussion including the demand for Inner Line Permit and the opposition to the CAB”.

It may be mentioned that the recent statement of Shah that CAB will be implemented across the nation has sparked a fresh row of protests in the NE region where various organizations have been opposing the CAB tooth and nail.