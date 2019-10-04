Mizoram parties to protest against CAB during Shah visit

GUWAHATI: People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) and Mizoram Peoples Conference (MPC) will conduct a street demonstration in Aizawl to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) amid Union home minister, Amit Shah’s visit to the Mizoram capital on Saturday.

The two political parties will also submit a memorandum to plead exemption of Mizoram and other north east states from CAB.

“Whether we welcome or protest, CAB implementation is a mandate for BJP as they promised in their parliamentary election manifesto. But as the BJP promised exemption of our state and other Northeast states from CAB in their election campaign slogan, it has to keep its promise now. It is their mandate too,” PRISM president, Vanlalruata said.