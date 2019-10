Priyanka opens up about directing films

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a leading actress, a singer and also a successful producer. But directing a film is something that makes her nervous.

The former beauty queen made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and gave remarkable performances in movies like Aitraaz, Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi! and Mary Kom. As a producer, she has backed movies such as Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and her latest offering — The Sky Is Pink.

Would she like to direct a movie someday?

‘It’s something that makes me nervous because it’s a lot of responsibility. But slowly, I have moved from acting to production and hopefully, I’ll make that (directing films) transition too someday,” Priyanka told IANS here.

The Sky Is Pink, helmed by Shonali Bose, is her second Bollywood movie with a woman director.

‘I don’t think gender defines anything. Women and men are capable or as incapable as their merit makes them. Working with Shonali was my honour. I think she is an incredible filmmaker and her gender doesn’t define that,’ the actress said.

‘I don’t think that your estrogen changes the kind of films that you make. I think she is an incredible filmmaker and the kind of stories that she has told and will continue telling, I think will define Indian cinema,’ she said about Bose, who has directed critically acclaimed movies Margarita with a Straw and Amu. (IANS)