Salah saves Liverpool from Salzburg shock

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes even the European champions have plenty of room for improvement after surviving a huge Champions League scare to beat Salzburg 4-3 after blowing a three-goal lead.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring against his former club before Andy Robertson and Salah put the holders in command inside the first 36 minutes before Salzburg bared their teeth. The Austrian champions’ teenage striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland was only fit enough for a place on the bench, but they still packed a punch going forward and were rewarded when Hwang Hee-Chan pulled a goal back just before half-time. Takumi Minamino and Haaland, just four minutes after coming on as a substitute, then brought Salzburg level on the hour mark. However, Salah had the final word as the Egyptian smashed home the winner 21 minutes from time. “We opened the door and they were running through, chasing through the door,” said Klopp. “It’s better to learn the lessons during the game than talk about it after it. “It was a very important lesson for us to learn. I knew before we have to improve and now everyone knows.” Liverpool were under pressure to make fortress Anfield count after losing 2-0 to Napoli on matchday one. Klopp’s men lost all three of their away group games last season, but won all three of their home games to sneak through before going on to win the competition for a sixth time. Normal service looked set to be resumed as the holders roared into a 3-0 lead thanks to some slick attacking football. “I thought we were outstanding in the first 30 minutes,” added Klopp. Salah smashed past the onrushing Stankovic to restore Liverpool’s lead and secure a vital three points. (AFP)