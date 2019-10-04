SC, HC to take up Harijan colony issue next month

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court and High Court of Meghalaya will take up the Harijan Colony case in November.

The pending case in the Supreme Court filed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee against the state government will come up for hearing on November 27.

The High Court of Meghalaya also heard a review petition moved by the state government against the Harijan Panchayat Committee on Thursday and adjourned the hearing to November 28.

The counsel for the respondent stated before the court that he received certain information on Wednesday and hence sought time to file additional affidavit.