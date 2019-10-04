Six in fray for Shella as withdrawal period ends

Symbols allotted to two Independent candidates

SHILLONG: A total of six candidates are in the fray after no one withdrew from the Shella bypoll contest.

The last day for withdrawal of candidature was on Thursday.

Following this, the campaign is likely to pick up in the coming weeks.

The candidates of the political parties are Balajiedkupar Synrem from UDP, Batyngshain Ryngnga from Congress, Joshua Warjri from BJP and Mosjo Rockefeller Wanswett from PDF.

Grace Mary Kharpuri, who is contesting as Independent, was allotted the symbol of road roller on Thursday and another Independent candidate Komet Laitmon got the symbol of fruit basket.

Synrem was poised to be the common candidate for the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance but PDF and BJP went ahead to field their own candidates which they say will not affect the MDA.

The UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh and others have already started campaigning for the candidate.

As far as Congress is concerned, the party leaders in a meeting held on Wednesday decided to work hard to win the seat as the party candidates in the past polls had performed well.

The BJP leaders hope to garner more votes for the party candidate banking on the programmes and policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

When contacted, PDF president Ivanlumlang Marbaniang said the leaders of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), Shella have decided to extend support to the PDF candidate.

The leaders of Independent candidate, Grace have switched allegiance and defected to the camp of People’s Democratic Front candidate Wanswett.

These leaders included Bikom Laso, Several Tepbai, Dakomwell Khongshar and others from Nongjri village.

There were also reports that some party functionaries from Congress and BJP defected to the PDF.

“Campaigning has picked up and we are campaigning on a daily basis. PDF ministers are also campaigning for the candidate,” Marbaniang said.