Sonowal condoles deaths due to electrocution, orders release of ex-gratia

Task Force to be constituted by DCs to reduce road accidents

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed grief over the loss of life in the tragic incident of electrocution at Golakganj in Dhubri district where three persons of a family lost their lives.

Following the Chief Minister’s direction, state government had issued instruction to the district magistrate for submitting report at the earliest after conducting inquiry into the incident. The Dhubri district administration had released an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased following the Chief Minister’s direction.

The Chief Minister had also instructed the Deputy Commissioner Tinsukia to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who had lost their lives in the incident of speeding vehicle hitting pedestrians at Rangagora in the district recently.

In view of the increasing incidents of the road mishaps in the state of late, Chief Minister Sonowal had issued instruction to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to constitute task forces comprising police, magistrate, transport and excise department officials so that strict action could be taken against violators of traffic rules to prevent road accidents.