Councils to send suggestions to Parl panel

Sixth Schedule amendment

SHILLONG: The Forum of Councils under Sixth Schedule (FOCUSS) has resolved to have all district councils in the North East send their proposals or suggestions on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule within October.

Informing this here after holding the third General Council of FOCUSS here on Friday, chairman PN Syiem said the views and suggestions will be compiled by the office of FOCUSS and re-circulated to all the councils following which an emergent meeting will be held in Bodoland Territorial Council to finalise the proposed amendments based on the suggestions.

He said, “The meeting resolved that we will send a resolution to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for extension of time to submit views so that FOCUSS can discuss thoroughly so that our views and suggestions will be included in the proposed amendment.”

Syiem said that the FOCUSS will have another general council meeting by early November.

Asked about unrepresented tribes, Syiem, who is also the Chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), said the advantages and disadvantages of unrepresented tribes will be discussed.

A delegation of representatives from autonomous district councils (ADCs) of Jaintia Hills, Khasi Hills and Garo Hills and other social organisations were part of the sub-panel on Sixth Schedule headed by District Council Affairs (DCA) minister James Sangma where opinions and suggestions were taken.

Syiem said there will be no conflict with regard to the suggestions and opinions given by the FOCUSS to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

On the other hand, the FOCUSS meeting also resolved to have written by-laws for its functioning.

“We have set up a sub-committee of the FOCUSS to look into the by-law and election of the office bearers,” he said.

Syiem added that the intention of the FOCUSS is to make it into a permanent body as he felt that there is a need for the district and territorial councils to unite and work together.