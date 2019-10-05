GH Congress to hold protests against BJP policies

TURA: The Congress in Garo Hills will join the rest of the party in its nationwide protest on October 9 against the BJP and its policies in relation to the country.

Congress youth president from the state Richard Marak informed that party workers and supporters will hold a 24-hour sit-in demonstration in Tura from 9 am on October 9 to highlight rising unemployment, price rise and economic crisis, and to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We want to seek attention of the people who are supporting them (BJP) and the political leaders who are still in alliance with them. We will organise a peaceful protest, sit, sing and hold hunger strike to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of the BJP and its ideology and policies which are anti-India,” Marak said.

He also said that the Congress is against the BJP’s ‘Hindutva Rashtra’ policy and accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to ‘divide India’.