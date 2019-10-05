No communal angle in halting construction, says GSU unit

SHILLONG: The Garo Students’ Union, Khonjoy regional unit has clarified to the KSU on Friday that the issue of stopping the construction of buildings in the area was to protect the interest of indigenous communities and there was no communal angle.

In a statement, the general secretary of GSU Khonjoy unit, Rakbat K Sangma said the issue cropped up due to misunderstanding and misinformation.

The KSU had on Wednesday opposed the stand of GSU in preventing construction of buildings in the area.

The GSU said it temporarily halted the construction of buildings in the village as those who are constructing the houses did not obtain NOC or any written documents from the landlord and they also did not consult the village headman.

“Nobody knows who are constructing the buildings in the village and since there are no other NGOs or police outpost in the area, it is our duty as indigenous people to make sure that peace and tranquility is maintained in the area”, the GSU said.

The GSU reiterated that the notice was meant to halt construction of buildings temporarily until a discussion is held with the landlord and the village headman to know the antecedents of the people who are constructing and there is nothing communal in the approach.

“The area is near Bagli export point and people from different communities and outside the state are coming to the area and involve in business activities and they are staying without valid documents which should have been obtained from the District Council, the landlord or the village headman and we are trying to assist in implementing the laws of the district council as responsible citizens since there is no police outpost and NGOs in the Garo dominated areas”, the GSU said.

It also said the laws cannot be abused and hence as a community watchdog, the pressure group is trying to check and make sure that people coming to the area are genuine with good intention s so that the residents, who are the indigenous people of the state, are not disturbed.

“We have no ill intention towards any communities or the people rather it was meant not to breach the peace in the area and to make sure that the construction of buildings and business activities are conducted with the consent of the authorities”, the GSU added.