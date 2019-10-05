‘No litter zone’ tag boon for Police Bazar

SHILLONG: The entire Police Bazar area in the city has been declared into a no litter zone and the response so far is good.

Officials from Shillong Municipal Board informed that there have been a lot of changes after the area has been declared a no litter zone as passersby are aware that they should not litter the area.

According to officials, the Shillong Municipal Board earlier had conducted a survey and found that most people knew that the area should not be littered.

When asked about the shopkeepers who hardly use any dustbins, the officials added that instructions were issued earlier and they would issue instructions again to the shopkeepers.

It may be mentioned that the Shillong Municipal Board earlier this year had started the initiative of declaring the areas no littering zone and the Board had partnered with the Home Guards and Civil Defense including the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides in generating public awareness on the hazards of littering besides monitoring the streets to identify and penalize violators

Reacting to a query if more areas would be declared no litter zone, the official added that for the time being, the Board will concentrate on Police Bazar area first before declaring other areas as no litter zone.

It was also informed that to keep the place clean, sweepers are posted in the area for cleaning in the morning and the evening.

It may be mentioned that the Board has also put up signboards in the area informing people that the area is a no litter area and violators would be fined heavily.