NPP MLAs to go to Oxford Univ for training

TURA: Ecstatic with its success at getting recognition as a national party in the country, NPP president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is organising a five-day training programme for its elected legislators at the prestigious Oxford University in London, early next week.

“The NPP has organised this training and exposure trip for the MLAs of the party which will include lectures and a training programme. A total of 12 MLAs — 10 from our state and two from Arunachal Pradesh — will be leaving for England,” the chief minister informed while speaking to The Shillong Times.

Sangma clarified that the cost of travel and stay will be borne by each individual legislator and none of the ministers from the state will be taking part.

“Our cabinet ministers will remain in station throughout the Durga Puja celebrations,” said the chief minister, who will head to Oxford for the concluding two days of the programme.