Sanbor Shullai slams Hamlet Dohling

SHILLONG: BJP South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai has slammed the Urban Affairs Minister and PDF leader, Hamletson Dohling, for his remark that Meghalaya is not a property of BJP.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Shullai said that the MDA government does not belong to either BJP or the PDF but is a conglomeration of all the political parties who have extended their support to the alliance. The stand-off between the saffron party and the PDF started after Shullai recently said that the state BJP will have to be consulted before getting any scheme sanctioned. He had further said that Delhi has made it clear that the state BJP has to be consulted before sanctioning any schemes in the state.

Reacting to the claim, Dohling on Thursday said Meghalaya is not a ‘personal asset’ of any political party. “What is the harm and why is Dohling is so panicked,” Shullai said while adding that the terms and conditions for the schemes have to be followed by the government.

Stating that the principle of the party is to provide a good and corruption-free government to the people of the state, he added that the BJP has every right to meet the central leaders and ministers and raise any issue concerning the people of the state.

“We have the right to tell the Centre to intimate us about the schemes,” he said.

Reiterating that the BJP will monitor the schemes and has every right to even file RTIs, he added that he himself will help the Urban Affairs Minister keep a watch on the schemes.