Durga puja celebrations witness huge turnout in GH

TURA: Durga Puja celebrations across Garo Hills have begun as hundreds of visitors flocked to various puja pandals to partake in the celebrations.

In Tura the number of visitors have been rising since Friday evening and on Saturday’s Maha Saptami, large crowds were seen at different mandaps.

The Central Puja Committee, Tura, has also organised an elaborate cultural programme in Tura in preparation for the release of its souvenir ‘Anandam’.

Large crowds gathered at the venue on Saturday evening.

As part of the cultural programme several Durga Puja Committees, namely Nabin Pally, Lower Dobasipara, Lower Babupara, Sepoy Colony took part in a number of group dances while the foot tapping Dandiya was presented by the Swaranjali Cultural Society and the Mahila group.

Young boys and girls also displayed their talent on the dance floor by performing a number of musical solos.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, MGR Kumar who was present as the chief guest released the souvenir and handed over clothes collected by various puja mandaps for the poor.

Earlier, CPC president CB Chetry delivered the welcome address.

Elaborate security has been put in place by the Tura police to ensure a smooth celebration with mobile police patrols and posting of security checks at various points.