PIL against shifting polytechnic to Gasuapara withdrawn

SHILLONG: A PIL against shifting of polytechnic in Garo Hills was withdrawn on Saturday.

The PIL was filed against shifting of the polytechnic from Kapasipara to Gasuapara.

The petitioner wanted the final work order allotted on March 27 to Ruthilla R. Marak to be set aside.

According to the petitioner, there is a need on the part of the government to reconsider the shifting of new polytechnic from Kapasipara to Gasuapara.

After arguing for some time, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that he may be allowed to withdraw the PIL. Hence, the PIL was dismissed as withdrawn by the court.