‘Venue shifted on technical ground’

Gandhi Jayanti in China

NEW DELHI: China on Saturday said the Indian embassy in Beijing was advised to shift the venue of an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2 due to celebrations in the capital city on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the country.

Spokesperson of Chinese embassy Ji Rong, responding to a query on the issue, said the reason for the advice was “purely” technical, adding that Mahatma Gandhi is an important historical figure who led India to shake off colonial rule.

“I have noted the relevant report. We have learned that due to the celebration activities of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Indian embassy in China has been advised to hold this year’s 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi somewhere else,” Counselor Ji said. (PTI)