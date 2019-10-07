Bike rider killed in accident

SHILLONG: A bike rider was killed and a pillion rider lady injured after an over speeding truck hit them at a junction in Umsning on Saturday.

The accident took place when the husband-wife duo were coming from Mawlyngkhung village towards Nongpoh to visit their relatives at hospital. The wife was admitted at a hospital in Umsning in critical condition.

According to eye witnesses, the accident resulted in overspeeding of the truck at the crossing junction.

Concerned over the tragic accident, the bikers’ association, TULBA Umsning circle, has demanded from NHAI to build a flyover at Umsning Patarim and Umsning Lumumpih for safety of the people and school children to avoid accidents and also to keep speed breakers in all opening junction both sides, as many accident cases have been reported due to overspeeding.