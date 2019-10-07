Former ANVC-B leader for CAB in Garo Hills

Cong spreads misinformation: Marak

SHILLONG: The former ANVC-B chairman, Bernard Marak said after NRC in Assam, Garo Hills needs CAB to protect the indigenous people’s interest.

“There is a fear among the people of Garo Hills that introduction of NRC in Assam will affect Garo Hills. Therefore, we need a defensive system and CAB is the only mechanism which will protect the indigenous people’s interest putting an end to the flow of illegal immigrants”, said Marak, who is currently heading A’chik Matgrik Kotok as its chairman.

According to Marak, the Nokma and other traditional heads should gear up to protect the indigenous people’s land under the provision of the Sixth Schedule.

“In the past, Congress government introduced Non-Hill areas (Khas Mahal, B Mahal) where non tribals could make patta in the Scheduled District. Since then, more facilities were provided to the illegal immigrants making them their permanent vote banks”, Marak said, adding that even the original Muslim residents in the plains have been greatly affected by the flow of illegal immigrants.

Marak said people of Garo Hills should stay away from the politics of Congress against CAB. Congress government is trying to draw support from the common people by instilling fear when the truth is they are trying to protect their vote banks (illegal immigrants).

“CAB is being propagated as anti-Christian by the Congress leaders. On September 30, 2015 Congress massacred 9 innocent lives in twin firing incidents. Congress plans to make more massacres for their political gain. Innocent people should stay away from politics of Congress against CAB which is not against the interest of the indigenous people”, Marak said.

Congress is trying to protect the illegal immigrants who have become their permanent vote banks at the cost of indigenous people. We want the Central government to pass CAB and take strong action against the Congress leaders who are trying to make people believe that CAB is anti-Christian and anti-tribal, he said.

“I did not come across any point in the CAB which states anything against the Christians or tribals. People should understand what CAB is before believing the Congress leaders who are corrupt politicians. The population ratio is rising in Garo Hills and there is no mechanism to check the illegal immigrants. ILP and NRC will take time but CAB will not”, Marak said.

He said the people must support a system which will secure the interest of the indigenous populace and which will put an end to the flow of illegal immigrants in the scheduled areas. Strong action should be taken against the Congress leaders who are instilling fear among the common people by their false propaganda, he added.