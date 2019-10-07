Hearing impaired youth gets master’s degree in linguistics

Success story of Ferdinand Marshillong

By Daiaphira Kharsati

SHILLONG: The desire to promote the use of sign language for communication to help the persons with hearing impairment has prompted Ferdinand Marshillong, president of Meghalaya Deaf Association (MDA) to take up Linguistics and subsequently securing a master’s degree in linguistics this year. The intention was also to highlight the importance of the use of sign language for society.

He is 100 per cent deaf on the right ear and he could hear about 30 per cent sound with his left ear. He was afflicted with hearing impairment when he was 10 years of age.

He spoke softly while his supportive wife, Veronica Nonglait, acted as an interpreter. His wife used the basic sign language and after understanding the question, Marshillong turned to this reporter to speak and said that he took interest in the subject as he felt that people with hearing impairment need a language to communicate.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Marshillong said that his main focus is on sign language as he sees the increasing need for the society to be enlightened about sign language particularly the persons with hearing impairment as he felt that not much attention is given to the area and thereby excluding the persons with hearing impairment from being active members of the society. Armed with a master’s in linguistics, he said, “I believe that linguistics can help in improving sign language and I feel that sign language can be introduced in schools provided the government comes up with a better policy framework so that there will no disorder later.”

His wife, Veronica said he did ask for an interpreter in NEHU but did not get one with a linguistics background.

“There are difficulties but most of the time, I have to be strong and courageous enough to go ahead in life,” he said adding that he would often ask teachers repeatedly even during his school days when he does not understand the subjects.

He credited his teachers and relatives for support.

To a query, he said that he found difficulty only in phonetics which deals with sound of human speech. “I did not understand the teaching much as it is lecture method,” he said.

“There are gaps that need to be bridged as there are interpreters who are not qualified. But I have one of the best experiences in NEHU,” Marshillong said with a contented smile.

Stating that people with hearing impaired often faced discrimination, he said there is lack of better communication as he maintained that people with hearing impaired have a problem in communicating and they need to be taught the concepts of sign language.

He further pointed out that persons with hearing impairment get discouraged and drop-out from pursuing their education further.

As for Marshillong, he said he overcame all odds and hard work did pay off and is currently on the move to pursue his M.Phil and then reach up to the PhD level.

He aims to make a research in sign language and to help the deaf community. Marshillong said members of the deaf community would approach him if they find problems in getting employment and to pursue their education.

“It is not easy to take admission in NEHU,” he said adding that there is a need for support from the society to push for the use of sign language

Marshillong was a special educator in an inclusive school before joining NEHU.

Discrimination by institutions

Meanwhile, managing trustee of Barefoot Trust, Bidhudutta Sahu said that the Indian Sign Language is the standard medium of communication for hearing impairment but expressed concern that regular

schools are not recruiting people with hearing impairment.

He said that Indian Sign Language is a medium that can help students to communicate and make it a right for all.

Echoing Marshillong, he said, “Unfortunately, here in Meghalaya, we don’t have enough accredited sign language interpreter and most of them are trained from outside the state.”

Sahu said only interpreters who are registered with the state government can represent the people on legal or official matters.

He said, “There is an unwitting culture of exclusion. Sign language is offered in special schools but they must go beyond that and pursue in some form or the other.”

He said that people with hearing impaired are often refused admissions in colleges and universities.

Meghalaya Deaf Association has also spread awareness of the importance of sign language.

According to Sahu, the basics of sign language should be taught in schools.