Weight deduction of agri-produces continues

SHILLONG: The secretary of Hill Farmers’ Union (HFU) Allfondbirth Khar-syntiew asserted that deduction of weight of the agricultural produce in Iewduh is continuing despite having numerous meetings and discussions to put a stop to it.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Kharsyntiew said till date no sign board has been erected warning about deduction of weight. He said that a meeting of the committee on farmers’ issues headed by Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Deputy Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid SingSyiem, had decided to have signboard erected in Iewduh but to no avail.

Irked at the inaction, he said that the HFU will meet Syiem after the Puja holidays. He also said that the department of Legal Metrology headed by Samlin Malngiang and Agriculture department headed by Banteidor Lyngdoh will be approached and then submit complaint to the state Farmers’ Commission.

“They deduct the weight of the basket and others including the produce. Deduction is only in the state of Meghalaya.

I visited Azadpur, Delhi and Barpeta in Assam and there is no such deduction,” Kharsyntiew said.

He questioned that if the KHADC can make efforts to push for “No Plastic Zone” in Iewduh, then why the issue to address the grievances of farmers is delayed.

Kharsyntiew said the deduction of weight has deprived the farmers while they are struggling to make a living. “The farmers could have earned lakhs of rupees had it not been for the deduction of weight.”

“Now, if 10 tons of ginger (10,000 kilograms) is produced, wouldn’t the deduction of 1 ton or 1000 kilogram, unpleasant to the farmer? The trader takes away the produce of sweat and hard-work of the farmer,” he said.

He added that in most of the local markets or any markets that fall under the purview of Hima Mylliem, the traders/merchants do not adhere to the Act/Law passed by the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and farmers are scoffed by the traders saying that there is no such Act.