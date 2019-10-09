GSU calls off office picket in Williamnagar

TURA: The GSU, East Zone has called off the proposed picketing of offices in the district which was earlier scheduled for Thursday.

Earlier, the union had announced the picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office and all others in the district for failure by the district administration to act against shops encroaching into the PWD road at the town’s main market. The union called off the agitation in view of the matter being taken up in court and after meeting the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday.

