Adam Lambert proud of Sam Smith for coming out as non-binary

Singer-actor Adam Lambert is saluting singer Sam Smith for coming out as non-binary and insisting the media refers to him as “they” or “them” from now on.

The former “American Idol” star empathises with Smith and understands the intense media scrutiny they are under, reports a website.

“The media loves something that feels new, and 10 years ago – in America anyway – there wasn’t a lot of mainstream music people identifying as gay, so it was a novelty, and I feel there might be some parallels there,” Lambert told NME.

He added: “On a personal level, I’m really happy for Sam that they’ve found their truth and they’re feeling liberated by it.”

Despite the hurdles Smith has had to face, Lambert believes the singer’s openness will help others processing their own sexuality. (IANS)