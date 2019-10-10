CoMSO reiterates ILP demand

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has reiterated its demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) system within October and threatened to agitate if the government delays the matter.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of CoMSO, Robertjune Kharjahrin, said the organisation is looking forward to the assurance by the government on incorporating the ILP provisions in the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

He said that the organisation is prepared to cooperate with the state government in improving the rules of the Act.

According to him, having the ILP system at the earliest will be beneficial at a time when the state is vigilant of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) fall-out and the BJP’s stand to revive the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

He said other Northeastern states are preparing legislations like Manipur People’s Protection Bill, 2018 and mechanism like NRC in Assam, ongoing talks on Clause 6 of Assam Accord and the demand for Twipraland by Tripuris due to infiltration by illegal immigrants.