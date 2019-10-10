HYC member assaulted inside NEHU hostel

SHILLONG: The leadership of Hynnewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has lodged strong protest against the assault of one of its executive members inside a hostel in NEHU campus and exhrted the city SP, S Rynjah to book the culprits involved in the dastardly attack.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after meeting city SP, Rynjah, the general secretary of HYC Shillong City, Enlang Sawian, however, did not disclose the name of the victim but said that he was an executive member of the HYC.

He informed that the HYC member was assaulted after the function to form the HYC NEHU unit for the first time on Wednesday and at around 11 pm, 10 masked miscreants assaulted him in his room at Kopili hostel.

“Surprisingly, he was threatened by the miscreants to resign from the HYC and threatened to take further action if he does not do so. We condemn this act of cowardice. We would like to say that we are ready to be upfront with them but they should not go to the extent of threatening anyone. If such incidents are repeated, we will not hesitate to retaliate,” he said.

He said that the city SP, Rynjah had assured them that the police would work to identify the culprit within 2-3 days and after getting the necessary evidence, the police would proceed to make arrests.

An FIR was also filed at Mawlai Police station and that security was also beefed up in NEHU.

Sawian said the miscreants were armed with rods and sticks with an intention to harm him. “Our member struggled and he was able to ward off their attack. Since they could not attack him, they instead vent their anger on his Assamese roommate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) advisor, Rangdajied Marwein met the NEHU Vice-Chancellor, SK Srivastava to apprise him of the incident.

Marwein condemned the security lapse which has caused an apprehension in the minds of the students and urged the VC to tighten the security in the University premises and informed that the VC would also file an FIR.