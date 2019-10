Shillong: Centuries by captain Raj Biswa led Meghalaya to victory against Mizoram in their sixth plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Dehra Dun on Tuesday. Meghalaya made 316/5 in their 50 overs before bowling Mizoram out for 139 to win by 177 runs. Meghalaya will next take on hosts Uttarakhand on October 11.