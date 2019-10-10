Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

State open carrom c’ship

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: As part of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club,Shillong, the Indoor Games & Sports Committee has kicked off the 5-Day State Open Carrom Championship here at Indoor Hall,Nongthymmai which will conclude on October 12. Altogether 12 Teams Championship, 80 Men Singles, 40 Men Doubles, 10 Women Singles and 6 Boys Singles category have confirmed their participation. Participants have come from different parts of the city namely, Madanrting, Rynjah, Mawlai, Malki, Nongpyngrope, Lama Villa and others.

You might also like More from author
Comments

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!