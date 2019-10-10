State open carrom c’ship

SHILLONG: As part of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club,Shillong, the Indoor Games & Sports Committee has kicked off the 5-Day State Open Carrom Championship here at Indoor Hall,Nongthymmai which will conclude on October 12. Altogether 12 Teams Championship, 80 Men Singles, 40 Men Doubles, 10 Women Singles and 6 Boys Singles category have confirmed their participation. Participants have come from different parts of the city namely, Madanrting, Rynjah, Mawlai, Malki, Nongpyngrope, Lama Villa and others.