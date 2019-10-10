Wushu c’ship concludes

SHILLONG: The 17 Meghalaya State Level Wushu Championship held on October 7 and 8, 2019 at Indoor Sports Hall, Polo, Shillong, organized by the Meghalaya Wushu ASsociation (MWA). About 150 participants including official took part in the championship from East Khasi Hills,Jaintia Hills, Ribhoi and West Khasi Hills Districts. East Khasi Hills emerged as the Champion team, followed by the Ri-Bhoi district as the first runner up and West Khasi Hills as the second Runner-Up Team.