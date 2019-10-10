Youth Congress holds protest in Tura against BJP policies 

TURA: Coming down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre and its allies in the state, the Meghalaya Youth Congress staged a 24-hour hunger strike outside the Congress Bhawan in Tura on Wednesday which concluded on Thursday.

Accusing the BJP under Prime Minister Modi of trying to bring in the ideology of the RSS, the youth congress members chanted anti-BJP tirades during their protest.

“The BJP is anti-India. We strongly oppose its move to push through the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The road map is a very intent forward March towards creating a Hindutva Rashtra” alleged the Youth Congress president Richard Marak.

“The BJP’s Hindutva Rashtra would be the epitome of economic failures and superstition,” claimed the youth Congress chief.

During the protest, the Congress also alleged that the entire country was facing an uncertain future caused by rising unemployment, price rise, economic slowdown.

Raising the problems faced in Garo Hills, the protestors demanded that the state government in Meghalaya solve the pending “22 months salaries” of the GHADC employees also.