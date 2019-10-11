70 -yr-old widow raped in GH

TURA: A 70-year-old-widow was raped by an unidentified man who forcibly entered her house late Tuesday night at a village under Mahendraganj town of South West Garo Hills district.

The widow, who lives alone, was asleep when the man broke in around 2 am taking advantage of a power cut.

The criminal fled after committing the crime and the widow managed to go to her neighbour’s house and inform them of the attack on her. She was taken to the Mahendraganj hospital for treatment and a case has been registered.